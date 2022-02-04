Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 31,172 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Progyny worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.12 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,415,965 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

