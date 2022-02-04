Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 8,945 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of CYRX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

