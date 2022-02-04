NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00735488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00231293 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020976 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

