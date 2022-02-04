Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Stock Price Up 14%

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) shares rose 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile (OTC:NXHSF)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.