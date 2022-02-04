NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7,191.33

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,191.33 ($96.68) and last traded at GBX 7,200 ($96.80), with a volume of 176237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,294 ($98.06).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($124.36) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($129.07) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.06).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,832.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,923.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.26) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($134,393.59). Also, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.43) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,553.91).

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.