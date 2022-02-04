NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 52,477 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,477 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.21% of Brady worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

