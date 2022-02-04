NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of AudioCodes worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

