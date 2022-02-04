NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

