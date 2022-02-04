NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,096,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $156.13.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.