NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

SITE stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

