NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

