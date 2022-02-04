NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $85.33 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.40 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.