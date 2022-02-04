NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $227,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,622.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.00 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.