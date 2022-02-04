NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 16,567 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of NorthWestern worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

