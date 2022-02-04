NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $184.04 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

