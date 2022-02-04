NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Stepan worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCL opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. Stepan has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.72.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.