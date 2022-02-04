NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 38,219 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,219 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

