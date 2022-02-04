NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,367 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

