NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Silgan worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

