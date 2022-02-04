NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Reaches $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $23,543.58 and approximately $48,276.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

