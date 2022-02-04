NFTify Price Tops $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $803,430.07 and approximately $23,210.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

