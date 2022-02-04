NFTLootBox Price Up 17.7% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.