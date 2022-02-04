Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.3% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 498,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after buying an additional 62,680 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $704,102,000 after buying an additional 730,144 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

