NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of NIKE worth $276,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.32. 142,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

