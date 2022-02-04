Nimiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,392.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.68 or 0.07193738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00288856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00734700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00396206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00229208 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,514,011,633 coins and its circulating supply is 8,899,761,633 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

