Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $1.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

