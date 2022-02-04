Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.55.

About Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.