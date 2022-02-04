Niyi Adedoyin Sells 1,200 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GATX traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 132,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.88. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

