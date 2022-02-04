NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NMI by 4,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

