Noir Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $116,735.77 and $178.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00188066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00377055 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,481,368 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

