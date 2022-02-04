Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.73 on Friday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

