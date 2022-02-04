Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of NOK opened at $5.73 on Friday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
