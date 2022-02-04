Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.84).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.