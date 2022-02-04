Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $6,857.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00030631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00112027 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,609 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

