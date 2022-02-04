Non-Fungible Yearn One Day Volume Reaches $211.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $11.55 or 0.00030464 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $211.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00115193 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,609 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

