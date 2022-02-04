Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 522,844 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.47.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 390,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,806.48 ($10,495.40).

About Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

