Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $120.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the highest is $122.42 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $481.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.27 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a PE ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

