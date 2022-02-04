Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to €10.30 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.72.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. 136,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

