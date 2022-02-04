Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to €12.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.72.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. 136,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

