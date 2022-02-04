Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $4,052,000.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.