Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.00 and last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 563605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.73.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

