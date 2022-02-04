Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 555.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,526 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $40,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $373.81 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

