NortonLifeLock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical volume of 1,205 call options.

NLOK stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 565,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,326. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

