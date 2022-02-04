nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.05 or 0.07253875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,529.23 or 1.00064384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006689 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.