Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.89

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.89 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 17,723 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.60. The company has a market cap of £11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

