NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $17.08. NOV shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 87,557 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 28.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 59.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

