Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $118.42

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.42, but opened at $112.00. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

