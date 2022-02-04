Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $118.42

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.42, but opened at $112.00. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.