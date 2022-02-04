Novacoin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $312,378.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.81 or 0.99804338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00075745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00028236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.00499036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

