NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

NRG stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.