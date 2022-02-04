NuStar Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,805% compared to the average volume of 223 call options.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 42,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.