NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

